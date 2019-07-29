A break from the humidity gives the area some cool mornings

What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity to start the week

Cooler mornings ahead

Isolated storms later this week

Last night’s front broke the heat a bit for us for the week ahead as winds shift from southerly to more of a northeasterly direction for a few days. This lower humidity will make for a really comfortable night as temperatures dip back into the lower 60s for much of the area under a mainly clear sky.

A few more clouds moving in on Tuesday will keep temperatures down a bit. Highs should still reach the middle 80s, but with dry air in place and areas of clouds, it won’t be quite as warm feeling for Tuesday afternoon.

Another cool morning for Wednesday in the lower 60s before warming back up a little bit each day for the rest of the week.

A few storm chances on Wednesday and periodically through Saturday but none of those chances are looking like well-organized rain chances. The bulk of the rain chances look to be storms moving in from the High Plains region into our area during the nights. Overall, a warm and dry week ahead for the most part.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller