A break in the intense heat for the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Humid night ahead

Lower temperatures and humidity for midweek

Heat returns toward the weekend

Partly cloudy sky tonight with areas of showers possible, however, most areas will likely not see much rain as a front drops south across the region overnight. The wind will turn to the northwest and then north at 5-10mph, ushering in drier air for the next couple of days. Lows tonight only falling into the lower 70s.

Not as hot for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index not much higher into the lower 90s on Tuesday. However, the cooler air will be even more noticeable on Wednesday with morning temperatures in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s. Lots of sunshine for the next couple of days.

A few scattered storms are possible later in the week as the heat humidity both make a return by the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs by Friday and Saturday may once again climb back into the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

