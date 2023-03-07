What We’re Tracking

Cooler for the next several days

Rounds of rain showers for midweek

No major warm-up through the weekend

For the next few days, we’ll be dealing with multiple rounds of precipitation and cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers, with a few rumbles of thunder, will continue to take us into the late evening and overnight hours. Lows should bottom out in the lower 40s around sunrise with a light breeze in the area.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature very similar temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s as our clouds stick around. There will likely be a bit more dry time on Wednesday, though, but we could still see some scattered showers and patchy drizzle through the day.

Thursday has the best chances for widespread rain, and most of the area should see at least a quarter to half inch of rainfall by then. Some areas could see locally higher amounts nearer to one inch of rain.

We get a brief break from the rain chances on Friday, but another system looks to move in by the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on the arrival of some cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday with the next round of precipitation. For the most part, it does appear like temperatures will hold rather steady, even through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush