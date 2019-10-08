A few showers Wednesday, turning sharply colder late Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear a little breezy tonight

A few showers Wednesday & Thursday

MUCH colder wind on Friday

Mostly clear and cool tonight, but south breezes will stay a little stronger at 5-15mph through a good portion of the night. That breeze may be a cool breeze at times, but it will actually keep temperatures up a bit in the middle 50s during the night.

Highs will only climb to the upper 60s on Wednesday as a weak disturbance in the weather passes by. That will bring added cloud cover and a chance for a few scattered showers during the day.

The warmer air stays in place for early Thursday with a chance for a few showers and storms into the early afternoon as the cold front rushes through. Behind the front, much colder wind will usher in the coldest air so far this season. Lows in the 30s early Friday along with gusty winds will bring wind chills into the 20s. A possible freeze for part of the area Friday night into early Saturday morning before temperatures begin to moderate.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

