A few storms early tonight, but drier air returns Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

A few storms early tonight

Drier air makes a return

Another rain chance Friday

High humidity in place for a few more hours as a cold front will begin to move in from the north later Wednesday morning, bringing a break in the humidity for late Wednesday and Thursday. Until then, warm and humid with a chance for a few storms–mainly over Central Kansas–this evening and tonight. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Highs will climb back into the lower 80s on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. The wind will shift to the northeast and usher in much drier air for late Wednesday into Thursday.

Beautiful weather on Thursday will give way to warmer weather on Friday and a chance for a few showers and storms once again. Temperatures may dip a bit on Saturday before becoming fairly warm for the rest of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

