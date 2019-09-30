A muggy Tuesday before much cooler air arrives

What We’re Tracking:

Humid & warm night

Rain arrives (west) by late Tuesday

Cooler for second half of the week

Southerly wind tonight will once again keep temperatures into the lower 70s for lows by morning. Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with high humidity in the air once again.

Highs in the middle to upper 80s on Tuesday with a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day. A cold front will push in to the western counties by late in the afternoon with a chance for showers and storms. That front will take nearly 24 hours to push all the way across the area, so more showers and storms are possible Tuesday night into part of the day on Wednesday.

Once the front slides through, the colder air will move in behind the front with northwesterly breezes. Temperatures Wednesday will range from the 60s northwest to 80s southeast, then all areas cool down by Thursday morning to lows in the middle 40s. With the breezes, wind chills may dip into the 30s for a brief time on Thursday morning before rebounding into the middle 60s for highs later in the day.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

