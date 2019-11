TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- You may have seen a report from an organization called Environmental Working Group (EWG) circulating your social media this week. The report claims nearly all of the 870 water utilities in Kansas testing high for at least one contaminant. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the report is inaccurate and even insulting to the work the department does to keep water safe.

KDHE Director of the Bureau of Water, Tom Styles, says Kansas has 980 pubic water supplies, of those, 72 had one or more violations in 2018. He says that means about 98% of the Kansas population has clean and safe water. Styles adds that all violations are followed up with additional testing and most were found to be safe.