Topeka (KSNT) – The cold front has arrived.

Northeast Kansas is preparing for a blast of winter air as a strong cold front moves through the region. Temperatures over the next 48 hours will feel a lot more like late December and early January so buckle up.

Here’s a breakdown of the forecast as we head into our holiday weekend:

Our highs for Thursday have already happened. Topeka reached the middle 70s just before the cold front moved through during the late morning hours.

This afternoon, the majority of the viewing area will try to warm back up into the upper 40s and lower 50s – but generally plan on a much cooler day.

Heading into Veterans Day, our temperatures will start off quite cold.

The Upper 20s can be expected during the sunrise hours.

We’ll be lucky if we warm into the lower 40s for our afternoon highs

If you are in Emporia or planning on attending the parade, here’s a quick look at the morning and afternoon forecast.

It’ll still be very cold with winds gusting up to 25 mph so be sure to bundle up.

There will be plenty of sunshine in the area but don’t let it fool you!

Finally, as we look into late Friday and early Saturday morning be sure to keep a close eye on the wind chill.

Models are currently keeping a northerly breeze in the area with the frigid cold air mass in place.

This means that wind chills will be in the 10s with some spots getting alarmingly close to single digits.

Beyond this weekend…

A chance of snow is in the forecast for Monday.

