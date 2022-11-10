Topeka (KSNT) – The cold front has arrived.
Northeast Kansas is preparing for a blast of winter air as a strong cold front moves through the region. Temperatures over the next 48 hours will feel a lot more like late December and early January so buckle up.
Here’s a breakdown of the forecast as we head into our holiday weekend:
- Our highs for Thursday have already happened. Topeka reached the middle 70s just before the cold front moved through during the late morning hours.
- This afternoon, the majority of the viewing area will try to warm back up into the upper 40s and lower 50s – but generally plan on a much cooler day.
- Heading into Veterans Day, our temperatures will start off quite cold.
- The Upper 20s can be expected during the sunrise hours.
- We’ll be lucky if we warm into the lower 40s for our afternoon highs
- If you are in Emporia or planning on attending the parade, here’s a quick look at the morning and afternoon forecast.
- It’ll still be very cold with winds gusting up to 25 mph so be sure to bundle up.
- There will be plenty of sunshine in the area but don’t let it fool you!
- Finally, as we look into late Friday and early Saturday morning be sure to keep a close eye on the wind chill.
- Models are currently keeping a northerly breeze in the area with the frigid cold air mass in place.
- This means that wind chills will be in the 10s with some spots getting alarmingly close to single digits.
Beyond this weekend…
A chance of snow is in the forecast for Monday.
