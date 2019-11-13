A Warm up is on the way

Warm air moves in through the rest of the week and then hangs around through the beginning of the next work week.

What We’re Tracking:

Warming up through the end of the week

Beautiful this weekend

Warmer temperatures early next week

Skies will remain cloudy overnight and our winds will shift back to the northwest, allowing us to cool down to the upper 20s.

Skies will start off partly cloudy Thursday morning with light winds out of the north. By afternoon skies should clear and we will be able to get up to highs in the lower to middle 40s with northwest winds between 5 to 15mph.

Through Friday temperatures will continue to rise, some western areas could break into the 60s with most of Northeast Kansas in the 50s. Scattered clouds move in over the weekend, keeping us a touch cooler with highs in the 50s. The warm air will continue to hang around through the start of the work week with more of the area climbing into the lower 60s next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

