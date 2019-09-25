AAA: Book your holiday flights now

Tuesday became partly to variably cloudy. Temperatures were higher, the breeze was stronger and dew points jumped to near 70 by midday. Most of the scattered t’storms occurred from sunset into the overnight. A few heavy thunderstorms hit our north/northwest counties, but many missed rain completely.

Any showers early today will be east by daylight, and clouds should decrease nicely as drier air sweeps across the region. A sunny to partly cloudy sky should be expected with north/northeast breezes.