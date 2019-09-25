AAA: Book your holiday flights now

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The holidays are still months away, but travel experts say you should finalize your plans now to save. AAA analyzed three years of travel data to find what travel days can get you the best deals.
Thanksgiving:
- Most travelers book their flights for Thanksgiving between Sept. 25 and Oct. 27, which offers relatively good prices ($491 on average).
- Travelers can find some of the best pricing ($482 on average) seven to 13 days before the holiday. However, limited availability will make seats hard to come by at these discounted rates.
- AAA suggests flying Monday of Thanksgiving week. It has the lowest average ticket price ($486) prior to the holiday, and is a lighter travel day than later in the week.
- Travelers can save even more by traveling on Thanksgiving Day, which has the lowest average price per ticket ($454).
Christmas:
- AAA found that between Sept. 26 and Oct. 25 is the sweet spot for Christmas flight bookings, with prices lower on average ($551) than more advanced bookings.
- Like Thanksgiving, last-minute Christmas travelers can find the overall best pricing ($488 on average) seven to 13 days before the holiday week, but flight availability is likely to be very limited by that time.
- AAA found that Christmas Eve is the best day to travel. It consistently has the lowest average price per ticket ($527) and is the lightest travel day of the week.
- Dec. 26 has the highest average ticket price of the week at $692.