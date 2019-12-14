About 75 animals, both dead and alive, have been found near Lakeside Village Saturday afternoon

Vector illustration isolated on white background. Dog icons collection for pet clinic and pet shop.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said around 75 animals, both dead and alive, were found near Lakeside Village just east of Perry Lake.

Deputies and the Humane Society spent several hours on Saturday removing the animals.

Sheriff Herrig said animals ranging from cats, dogs, ducks, chickens, rabbits, peacocks are all involved right now.

The Humane Society is still on the scene right now.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to give updates once we learn them.