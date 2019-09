TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deborah Watkins with T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter brought “Panda” to KSNT News Thursday morning.

Panda has been with the shelter for a few days. He’s neutered and ready for adoption.

T. Russel Reitz is open for adoptions from 1:00-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.