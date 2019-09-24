Aggieville dome idea is getting people excited in the Little Apple

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Manhattan are getting excited by the idea of building a dome or roof over parts of Aggieville. The idea is coming out of a Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce task force.

The group is looking in to ways to bring events to the Little Apple after Country Stampede decided to leave. Aggieville Business Association Director Dennis Cook is part of the task force and came up with the idea.

The idea is to put a roof or dome over two blocks of Moro Street that run through Aggieville. This would allow live music to be held in Aggieville year round without worrying about weather.

Cook says it’s just an idea at this point, but he says community members and city leaders he’s talked to seem to be excited by the idea. He says this would be a good time to do it because Aggieville is getting ready to go in to a major redevelopment phase that will last the next several years.

Fifth year architecture students at K-State have put together some renderings showing what the dome or roof could like. We’ve posted these renderings below.

The students who created the renderings are: Bryan Bruckner, Gregory Copp, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Colin Esworthy, Kooper Holbrook, Matthew Hollingsworth, Kelsey Kohlmeier, Katherine Little, Peter Nguyen, Samual Rainey, Ross Siegle and Priscilla Valenzuela. They are all fifth-year Master of Architecture students.