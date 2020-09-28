Alex Gordon calls it a career with Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – After 14 seasons, seven Gold Gloves, three All Star appearances, and a World Series win, Alex Gordon called it a career. He played his final game at Kauffman Stadium today, no fans in the stands, but his family was there to send him off.

And with that, Alex Gordon's illustrious career comes to an end.



Thank you, Gordo. For everything.#4EverRoyal pic.twitter.com/BkOwdFYMdD — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 27, 2020

He struck out in his only at bat to start the game, the same result as his first Major League appearance, “fitting”, in his words.

Gordon finishes his career with a .257 batting average, 190 home runs, and a .994 fielding percentage over 1752 career games.

His impact on Kansas City means a lot more than those numbers ever could. He looked back on his career and talked about taking off that uniform one last time.

“I think anybody that’s played this game can say that’s emotional. I grew up as a little kid wanting to play this game, and then pretty fortunate to do it as long as I have, this is all I’ve known my whole life, and I’ve been fortunate enough to play with the same organization, the organization I grew up loving all my life, it’s been great, I have no regrets, no complaints, just happy my career unfolded the way it did” the Omaha native said.

Before the game, the team played this video for him, with congrats given by current and former Royals players and managers including Ned Yost, Mike Sweeney, Eric Hosmer, and many more.