TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local animal shelter is now at capacity, running out of space for dogs early Tuesday morning.

The Helping Hands Humane Society is needing all hands on deck to help out with a sharp increase in lost and/or homeless animals. To combat this, they’re offering a “name your price” adoption special, starting at $25.

The shelter is also looking for foster care parents. Fostering is recommended for those on the fence about adopting, or those who want to help out the shelter until the pet finds a permanent home.

This isn’t a unique situation to the Topeka location. Typically, the summer season brings in more dogs to humane societies around the nation. During this time of year, pets can get lost and end up at local shelters.

“The weather is nicer out, people are taking their dogs to be with them on adventures or leaving them out in their yard more because we’re not seeing that yucky winter weather,” said Helping Hands Communications Coordinator Emi Griess. “Dogs sometimes enjoy being outside for most of the day but if you’re not home, they’re unattended they could escape and get out and you don’t even realize it.”

The humane society is looking for any possible assistance. If you can help out by fostering a pup, reach out to them on their website here.

The name your price special ends on Sunday. If you’ve lost a pet recently, the shelter recommends stopping by or giving them a call at 785-233-7325.