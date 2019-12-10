American Legion hosting fundraiser after break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s American Legion is fundraising for repairs after they said someone broke into their building.

In the early morning hours on Sunday American Legion leaders got a call from police. Their building right off of Highway 24 in Topeka had been broken into.

They said a man smashed through the glass door and stole alcohol and lottery tickets.

These are surveillance photos of that man:

American Legion surveillance photo

American Legion surveillance photo

Vietnam Veteran and longtime member of the legion Gary Jackman said it’s disappointing that someone would take from a group dedicated to helping our local heroes.

“We’re a nonprofit organization and we don’t make any money. We go out and do funerals. We don’t charge for that. We do things at no cost to anybody. Everybody here is a volunteer,” Jackman said. “He’s the grinch that stole Christmas.”

The American Legion is having a silent auction to fundraise for repairs. That will be on December 21st at 7:00 P.M. at 3029 NW US Highway 24 in Topeka. The band ‘Time Express’ will be playing and there will be snacks as well.

If you can’t make it but want to contribute, you can donate snacks or items for the silent auction. To find out how to do that you can call Wendy Massey at (785)221-7367.