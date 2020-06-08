American Sign Language interpreters in short supply despite recent spotlight from press briefings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans are seeing American Sign Language (ASL) more than usual due to ASL interpreters at Governor Laura Kelly’s regular coronavirus briefings. However, despite the recent attention, experts say quality interpreters are hard to find.

Stacey Storme and Petra Horn-Marsh are both professors of practice in American Sign Language Deaf studies on the University of Kansas Edwards Campus in Overland Park.

“The overall language is different,” said Horn-Marsh. “It has it’s own grammar. It has vocabulary. It has phrases, facial expressions are with that even with in the mouth morphs and you have body shifting and eye gaze.”

Storme said one of the biggest misconceptions is that people who know ASL can automatically interpret. She said this has become a barrier to finding qualified interpreters.

“When people learn ASL, sometimes they are not learning true American Sign Language,” Storme said. “Yeah they are learning vocabulary, they are leaning some signs, but they are not learning syntax, structure, use of space. These are different ASL features that you would see and they are not learning all that.”

Both Storme and Horn-Marsh said that interpreters also need to be out in the community. While classes are useful, interpreters need to be able to interpret different dialects, which they can learn by meeting more ASL speakers.

Horn-Marsh said on average they have enough interpreters for everyday uses, but they need more specialized interpreters. Fields like law and medicine need specialize interpreters, which are hard to come by.

The University of Kansas has a Bachelor’s Degree program in American Sign Language and Deaf studies. Click here for more information.