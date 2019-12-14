Annual Red Stocking Breakfast supports the Kansas Children’s Service League

The Kansas Children’s Service League held their Red Stocking Breakfast Saturday morning at Carlos O Kelley’s Restaurant. Local celebrities and community leaders volunteered their time for the annual breakfast. Kelley and Bill Cochran were master of ceremonies for the 2019 Red Stocking Breakfast. The Kansas Children’s Service League, 3545 SW 5th St., provides adoption services, child abuse prevention, early childhood education, family support services, foster care, mental health services and more.