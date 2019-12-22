Anonymous donor matches Red Kettle donations up to $5,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Christmas means the sound of jingle bells and red kettlebells.

On Saturday, an anonymous donor planned to match Red Kettle donations for every $20 bill they got in Topeka, up to $5,000.

The Salvation Army announced on Thursday they were only at 24 percent of their goal, which makes the community’s donations that much more important.

“This kettle drive, helps the local community in those ways,” said Thomas Mercer, a Red Kettle volunteer. “So many people help in so many ways, so many areas of our community. It’s what we’re suppose to do.”

There are only two more ringing days left to help because the campaign stops after Christmas Eve.