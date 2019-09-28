Another round of storms tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Another round of storms this evening

Warmer Sunday and Monday

Cooler by late week

Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s this evening. The best chance of strong to severe storms entering the area looks to be around the 5-8 o’clock hour as a slight risk is in effect for the southeastern potion of the viewing area.

Despite the rain we saw yesterday and what is expected this evening, warm and humid air kicks back in for Sunday and Monday allowing temperatures to climb back into the middle to upper 80s.

By mid-week, stronger front will push through bringing another storm chance but also dropping our temperatures significantly as we struggle to climb into the lower 70s Wednesday and even upper 60s by Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

