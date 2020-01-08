Another warm day before colder air returns

What We’re Tracking:

Windy tonight with warmer temperatures Thursday

Rain to mix Friday with snow Friday night into early Saturday

Much colder Saturday to Monday

Winds will stay breezy throughout the night into tomorrow as they slowly shift from southerly to southwesterly breezes sustained at 15-20 mph. Cloud cover will also stick around, stopping our temperatures from dropping dramatically as we only get down into the middle 40s overnight.

This building area of high pressure over the last few days will continue tomorrow allowing our temperatures to warm up even more than they were today. Clouds linger around but temperatures will still climb into the upper 50s if not lower 60s in some spots.

We’ll stay dry for most of the day Thursday but rain chances start to increase Thursday night into Friday, for eastern counties especially, as it begins to turn much cooler.

Rain and rain/snow mix is still looking more likely for Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall quite quickly throughout the day as we start in the lower 40s but end up in the 20s and 30s by the afternoon with wind chill values likely in the teens.

As our temperatures continue to fall throughout the day and we get closer to the freezing mark, that’s when we could start to see the transition over into a wintry mix before changing over into snow early Saturday morning as our temperatures drop below freezing.

Snow may continue in our central and eastern counties Saturday morning which could lead to accumulation and icy roads. The system leaves Saturday afternoon, but it will be so much colder.

Saturday morning we could see wind chill values very well below zero. Not much progress throughout the day as highs to start the weekend may be 26-30 degrees. It looks partly cloudy with upper 30s to lower 40s for Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





