Another warm day for Sunday before cooler air returns

What We’re Tracking:

Mild and windy tonight

Still breezy and pleasant tomorrow but clouds move in

Small shower chance Monday

Tonight temperatures will stay mild only dropping into the upper 40s to near 50°. Winds will not calm down this time around staying sustained at 15-20 mph.

March starts off on a pretty pleasant note similar to today. We’ll likely have a bit more cloud cover in place, and that’ll keep our temperatures a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but we should still make it into the low to mid 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Moisture and instability increase with a cold front that will move through on Monday for a small rain chance late in the day along with changing our winds back to a northerly breeze. Monday should be the coolest day next week as temperatures might be around 45-50 degrees or so. Another warm-up will take us toward the end of next week. Looks like Spring is near!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

