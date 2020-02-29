Another warm day for Sunday before cooler air returns

What We’re Tracking:
- Mild and windy tonight
- Still breezy and pleasant tomorrow but clouds move in
- Small shower chance Monday
Tonight temperatures will stay mild only dropping into the upper 40s to near 50°. Winds will not calm down this time around staying sustained at 15-20 mph.
March starts off on a pretty pleasant note similar to today. We’ll likely have a bit more cloud cover in place, and that’ll keep our temperatures a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but we should still make it into the low to mid 60s tomorrow afternoon.
Moisture and instability increase with a cold front that will move through on Monday for a small rain chance late in the day along with changing our winds back to a northerly breeze. Monday should be the coolest day next week as temperatures might be around 45-50 degrees or so. Another warm-up will take us toward the end of next week. Looks like Spring is near!
KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez
