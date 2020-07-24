Another weekend with 100° heat index values

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity continues to build

Heating up through the weekend

Rain chances possible early next week

Thanks to the heat from this afternoon, random pop-up showers continue to be a possibility throughout the evening. Many of this will be very small and isolated and chances will diminish late. Tonight we’ll keep the partly cloudy skies as we stay humid and mild with temperatures only falling into the middle 70s overnight.

Humidity will continue to build in through the weekend, making it feel much warmer during the afternoons. So much so, that our heat index values look to return to the lower 100s.

Saturday and Sunday, our air temperatures and humidity keep creeping up, and it’ll feel like its over 100° as a result. We should be mainly dry and sunny through this time, but it’s not out of the question to see a couple showers pop up with the heat of the afternoons, especially Sunday.

Our next best chance for rain will move in late Sunday afternoon and into Monday as a cold front swings through the area. That’ll knock our temperatures back into the mid-upper 80s for a bit of relief! Rain chances linger through Tuesday and into the middle part of next week keeping our temperatures down for a few days but the 80s will feel great!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

