As COVID-19 cases rise, local health leaders are asking people to get vaccinated

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Riley County is in the “HIGH” transmission rate according to data from the CDC. As of Tuesday, the county has 108 active cases of COVID-19 reported on the Riley County Health Department website.

The rising cases along with new guidance from the CDC prompted RCHD Health Director Julie Gibss to ask people to get vaccinated.

“We highly recommend getting vaccinated that is your first line of protection,” Gibbs said.

The new numbers resemble a similar scenario to August 2020, when classes resumed and COVID-19 cases in Riley County surged, Gibbs said.

“You know it is kind of a replay of last summer, so we are just really highly recommending the vaccine, recommending masking, again, and just being aware of your surroundings,” she said.

Masking again indoors could be a reality as the CDC continues to adjust guidance based on rising delta variant cases across the country.