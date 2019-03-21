Ask Kim – March 21

Dear Kim,

I have a problem, like everyone else in the world. I can’t seem to step away from my cell phone. Even when my husband and I are out with friends, everyone’s cell phones come out at the table. How can we step away from this device so we can begin to connect with people in person again?

Joey

Topeka

Dear Joey,

Would you believe there’s an app for that!?

Seriously though, people are so connected to their cell phones many have lost the ability to communicate in person. Dr. Oz had a guest the other day who had full-fledged panic attacks at just the thought of not having her phone accessible. Hopefully, you are not at that point.

All the research indicates that it’s healthy for us to disconnect from our phones for a bit every day. We are bombarded with Facebook updates, Twitter feeds, Instagrams, Snaps, etc. My best suggestion is trying to use your phone for its original purpose. Phone calls. We got our phones, so people could call us. We could call someone if we needed to reach them.

Our phones have made it so the world can reach us – 24 hours a day. We truly don’t need this flood of information. The majority of what we get on our phone is nonsense anyway. Who cares what someone else is having for dinner? Your cousin is at the Space Needle, so what? Let them tell you about it when they get home.

You may cause a small uproar but explain to your dinner mates you want to try an experiment. Collect everyone’s cell phone and put them in your purse. Don’t take them back out until you’re ready to leave each other’s company. Your purse may begin to sound like a Las Vegas slot machine. Have everyone take a few deep breaths and repeat that it’s going to be okay. Breathe through it! LOL! When at home, family time is much more important than that random news feed. Bedtime should be off limits. You need your rest. By starting slowly, you can start building healthy boundaries around phone time. It will be good for you and the rest of the world too. Good luck.