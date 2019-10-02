Attorney General William Barr visits KBI Lab with Senator Moran

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) invited United States Attorney General William P. Barr to tour the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Lab, Kansas Intelligence Fusion Center and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Forensic Science Center on the Washburn University Campus, on Wednesday. Sen. Moran is hosting several tours in Kansas for AG Barr along with several state and local law enforcement officials. These tours are being held to bring attention to Washington D.C. of the Opiate and controlled substance abuse problems in Kansas and across the U.S.