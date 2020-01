SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A local school district is saying goodbye to a board member who has worked for them for nearly two decades.

Darren Haddock joined the Auburn-Washburn School Board 18 years ago and on Monday night he retired.

Haddock has had five of his own kids go through the school district. He said he’s extremely proud of the work he’s done on the board and of all of the great teachers and staff he’s gotten to work with in the district.