Average temperatures to start the work week before 90s return

Highs by Sunday will climb into the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies as the humidity slowly starts to make a return.

Then more sunshine and even warmer weather should have temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s for Labor Day. But with higher humidity, it’ll make it feel more like its in the mid-upper 90s.

The area of high pressure over the southwestern part of the country will continue to expand leaving us with a rather hot start to the work week.

By the time we get to Tuesday temperatures will warm up into the lower 90s for your afternoon high with heat index values approaching the 100° mark as plenty of sunshine takes place.

Tuesday evening the high pressure will break and a front will move through bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week as we stay well below average in the lower to middle 80s with a break from the humidity as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

