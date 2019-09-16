AVOID THE AREA: Multiple car crash closes section of highway

RILEY, Co. (KSNT)– Riley County Police are asking people to avoid the area on K-18 and 12th St. near Ogden.

A multiple vehicle injury crash on K-18 and 12th St. has closed both the east and westbound lanes.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes in both directions have been closed.

Crews are on the scene of the car crash.

Traffic will be closed for three hours westbound. Eastbound traffic will be closed for at least an hour starting at exit 303 from I-70.

People are encouraged to use an alternate route.