Azubuike named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Kansas senior forward Udoka Azubuike has been named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. Azubuike was dominant when healthy last season averaging over 13 points and nearly 7 rebounds in just 20 minutes per game. Coming off an injury to his hand, Azubuike can’t wait to get the season started.

“I’m so motivated, I’m ready, I’m really excited to step on the floor with my teammates,” said Azubuike. “We have a really good team and if you ask any team they want to go to the final four, the NCAA Tournament, this team we’re aiming for that, too.”