‘Baking Traditions’ owner using 2 layoffs to better her business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka woman in kneed of help is baking her way out of a sticky situation.

Nancy Clasemann’s starts her day with bread, and maybe even a croissant here and there. As she makes fresh baked items for people in Topeka every day.

But before opening her business, Baking Traditions, she went through some hard times.

Nancy was laid off twice. Once when she worked at a California based retail store, Mervyn’s. The other when she worked at the Payless corporate office in Topeka.

“I would have to say,” Nancy said. “After I had some time to process, cause anything like that it’s always a little bit of a gasp. It was almost a relief.”

But instead of sitting around waiting she got a sign.

“I had this wild hair in the summer of 2016 that I should start doing a Saturday market,” Nancy said.

Nancy started selling her baked goods at farmers markets around town and Lawrence, two years before she was laid off. Then in October 2018, Baking Traditions opened.

“To see her bounce back and still maintain that positive, loving outlook,” Heide King said, one of Nancy’s workers. “Not many people can do that. I don’t think.”

“Regardless if you’re somebody who is laid off or not, it’s kind of traumatic,” Nancy said.

While the journey to starting Baking Traditions was hard, Nancy still uses that learning moment to rise above.

She also partners with farmers around Kansas for almost all of her ingredients.

