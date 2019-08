EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 08: Corey Ballentine #25 of the New York Giants returns a kickoff against the New York Jets during their Pre Season game at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(KSNT) – Former Washburn star and Shawnee Heights graduate Corey Ballentine continues to impress for the New York Giants. He’s had a strong training camp for the Giants and that has continued into the preseason.

Ballentine had 1 interception, 3 tackles, a pass deflection, and a 40-yard kick return in his debut as the Giants defeated the Jets 31-22.

Ballentine and the Giants’ next game is August 16th against the Chicago Bears.