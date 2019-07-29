Below average temperatures to close out July

Tracking below average temperatures for the end of July and into the start of August.







What We’re Tracking:

Average temperatures Monday

Slightly below average temperatures all week

Isolated storms late next week

Last night’s front broke the heat a bit for us for the week ahead as winds shift from southerly to more of a northeasterly direction for a few days.

For your Monday, we’ll remain mostly sunny as temperatures top off in the upper 80s to around 90°. Winds for today are now more from the North and will continue to stay that way for a couple of days.

Nighttime temperatures in early part of the week will fall back into the lower 60s with highs in the middle 80s through the middle of the week.

A few storm chances on Wednesday and perhaps again Friday or Saturday, but none of those chances are looking like well-organized rain chances. Overall, a warm and dry week ahead for the most part. Humidity will also drop back to comfortable levels as wrap up July and head into August.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





