For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Kansas using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

Canva

#30. Gray County, Kansas

– Population: 5,720

– Median home value: $153,000 (82% own)

– Median rent: $761 (18% own)

– Median household income: $70,321

– Top public schools: Ingalls Elementary School (grade A minus), South Gray High School (grade B), South Gray Junior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Cimarron Township (grade B+), Cimarron (grade B), Montezuma (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

Canva

#29. Ellsworth County, Kansas

– Population: 6,403

– Median home value: $98,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $639 (18% own)

– Median household income: $55,318

– Top public schools: Kanopolis Middle School (grade A), Ellsworth Elementary School (grade A minus), Wilson Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Ellsworth (grade B+), Holyrood (grade A minus), Valley Township (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade B

Canva

#28. Ottawa County, Kansas

– Population: 5,778

– Median home value: $140,000 (79% own)

– Median rent: $686 (21% own)

– Median household income: $57,455

– Top public schools: Minneapolis Elementary School (grade B+), Minneapolis High School (grade B+), Bennington Junior High/High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Culver Township (grade B+), Minneapolis (grade B+), Delphos (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

Canva

#27. Mitchell County, Kansas

– Population: 5,884

– Median home value: $93,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $610 (30% own)

– Median household income: $49,250

– Top public schools: Tipton Community School (grade A minus), Lakeside Elementary School (grade B+), Beloit Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St John’s Catholic School (grade B), Tipton Catholic High School (grade B), St John’s Catholic Middle/High School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Beloit (grade B+), Pittsburg Township (grade B+), Cawker Township (grade B)

Canva

#26. Rice County, Kansas

– Population: 9,464

– Median home value: $80,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $602 (24% own)

– Median household income: $56,379

– Top public schools: Sterling Grade School (grade A minus), Sterling Junior/Senior High School (grade A minus), Little River Junior High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Lyons (grade B+), Sterling (grade A), Valley Township (grade A)

– Top places to live: grade B+

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#25. Cowley County, Kansas

– Population: 34,769

– Median home value: $91,700 (70% own)

– Median rent: $708 (30% own)

– Median household income: $51,732

– Top public schools: Dexter Elementary School (grade B+), Winfield Middle School (grade B), Udall High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Ark City Christian Academy (grade B), Sacred Heart Catholic School (grade unavailable), Holy Name Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Winfield (grade B), Arkansas City (grade B), Walnut Township (grade A minus)

jstillma // Shutterstock

#24. Brown County, Kansas

– Population: 9,532

– Median home value: $92,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $640 (28% own)

– Median household income: $52,314

– Top public schools: Hiawatha Senior High School (grade B+), Hiawatha Middle School (grade B+), Hiawatha Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Hiawatha (grade B+), Morrill Township (grade B+), Hiawatha Township (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade B+

Canva

#23. Wabaunsee County, Kansas

– Population: 6,881

– Median home value: $152,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $695 (19% own)

– Median household income: $66,589

– Top public schools: Maple Hill Elementary School (grade A minus), Alma Elementary School (grade A minus), Wabaunsee Senior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. John Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Alma (grade B+), Alma Township (grade B+), Newbury Township (grade B+)

Canva

#22. Labette County, Kansas

– Population: 20,222

– Median home value: $80,100 (75% own)

– Median rent: $687 (25% own)

– Median household income: $51,425

– Top public schools: Edna Elementary School (grade B+), Oswego Junior/Senior High School (grade B+), Parsons Senior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. Patrick Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Parsons (grade B), North Township (grade B+), Altamont (grade B)

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#21. Wyandotte County, Kansas

– Population: 168,333

– Median home value: $116,500 (60% own)

– Median rent: $943 (40% own)

– Median household income: $52,366

– Top public schools: Piper Elementary School (grade A), Sumner Academy of Arts & Science (grade A), Piper East Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Bishop Ward High School (grade B minus), St. Patrick School (grade unavailable), Resurrection Catholic School at the Cathedral (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Edwardsville (grade B+), Kansas City (grade B+), Bonner Springs (grade B)

Canva

#20. McPherson County, Kansas

– Population: 30,059

– Median home value: $164,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $795 (27% own)

– Median household income: $63,816

– Top public schools: Windom Elementary School (grade B+), Inman Junior/Senior High School (grade B+), Soderstrom Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Elyria Christian School (grade B), St. Joseph Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lindsborg (grade A), McPherson (grade B+), King City Township (grade A minus)

mark reinstein // Shutterstock

#19. Lyon County, Kansas

– Population: 32,318

– Median home value: $119,800 (57% own)

– Median rent: $713 (43% own)

– Median household income: $52,591

– Top public schools: Timmerman Elementary School (grade A minus), Olpe Elementary School (grade B+), Olpe Junior/Senior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart School (grade unavailable), Emporia Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Emporia (grade A minus), Olpe (grade B+), Center Township (grade B+)

Canva

#18. Crawford County, Kansas

– Population: 39,018

– Median home value: $98,700 (58% own)

– Median rent: $768 (42% own)

– Median household income: $45,191

– Top public schools: R.V. Haderlein Elementary School (grade B+), Pittsburg Middle School (grade B), Frontenac Junior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools High School (grade B+), St. Mary’s Colgan School (grade C+), Countryside Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Frontenac (grade B+), Pittsburg (grade B), Girard (grade B minus)

Canva

#17. Ellis County, Kansas

– Population: 28,893

– Median home value: $172,500 (62% own)

– Median rent: $787 (38% own)

– Median household income: $54,858

– Top public schools: Kathryn O’Loughlin McCarthy Elementary School (grade A minus), Hays Middle School (grade A minus), Roosevelt Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Thomas More Prep-Marian High School (grade A minus), Holy Family Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hays (grade B+), Big Creek Township (grade A minus), Buckeye Township (grade B+)

Canva

#16. Clay County, Kansas

– Population: 8,085

– Median home value: $113,500 (71% own)

– Median rent: $663 (29% own)

– Median household income: $52,716

– Top public schools: Lincoln Elementary School (grade B+), Wakefield High School (grade B+), Clay Center Community High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Clay Center (grade B), Clay Center Township (grade A), Highland Township (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: grade B

Canva

#15. Jackson County, Kansas

– Population: 13,287

– Median home value: $152,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $752 (25% own)

– Median household income: $62,023

– Top public schools: Holton Middle School (grade A minus), Royal Valley Middle School (grade A minus), Jackson Heights Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Holton (grade B), Mayetta (grade B+), Jefferson Township (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade B

Canva

#14. Saline County, Kansas

– Population: 54,378

– Median home value: $145,100 (66% own)

– Median rent: $809 (34% own)

– Median household income: $55,175

– Top public schools: Southeast Saline High School (grade B+), Salina High School Central (grade B), Salina High School South (grade B)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School (grade A minus), St. Mary Queen of the Universe Grade School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Salina (grade B), Smoky View Township (grade B+), Assaria (grade B+)

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#13. Butler County, Kansas

– Population: 67,404

– Median home value: $161,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $890 (23% own)

– Median household income: $71,651

– Top public schools: Andover Central High School (grade A), Andover Middle School (grade A), Robert M. Martin Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Berean Academy (grade B minus), St. James Catholic School (grade unavailable), Andover KinderCare – Kansas (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Andover (grade A minus), Rose Hill (grade B+), El Dorado (grade B)

Canva

#12. Dickinson County, Kansas

– Population: 18,572

– Median home value: $118,400 (76% own)

– Median rent: $688 (24% own)

– Median household income: $59,400

– Top public schools: Blue Ridge Elementary School (grade A), Chapman High School (grade A minus), Chapman Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Andrew’s Elementary School (grade unavailable), Abilene Baptist Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Abilene (grade B+), Garfield Township (grade A minus), Liberty Township (grade B+)

Canva

#11. Harvey County, Kansas

– Population: 34,006

– Median home value: $132,700 (72% own)

– Median rent: $779 (28% own)

– Median household income: $60,653

– Top public schools: Hesston Elementary School (grade A minus), Hesston High School (grade A minus), Hesston Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Mary Catholic School (grade unavailable), Newton Bible Christian School (grade unavailable), Prairie View Special Purpose School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hesston (grade A+), North Newton (grade A), Newton (grade B+)

Canva

#10. Marion County, Kansas

– Population: 11,877

– Median home value: $103,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $636 (19% own)

– Median household income: $54,679

– Top public schools: Hillsboro Elementary School (grade A minus), Marion Middle School (grade A minus), Hillsboro Middle/High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Hillsboro (grade A), Blaine Township (grade A), Centre Township (grade A)

– Top places to live: grade B+

Canva

#9. Nemaha County, Kansas

– Population: 10,197

– Median home value: $157,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $716 (24% own)

– Median household income: $65,177

– Top public schools: Sabetha Middle School (grade A minus), Sabetha Elementary School (grade A minus), Nemaha Central Elementary and Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Sts. Peter & Paul School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Sabetha (grade A minus), Washington Township (grade A), Bern (grade A minus)

Canva

#8. Geary County, Kansas

– Population: 36,514

– Median home value: $144,100 (44% own)

– Median rent: $1,057 (56% own)

– Median household income: $54,664

– Top public schools: Lincoln Elementary School (grade A minus), Eisenhower Elementary School (grade A minus), Ware Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Xavier Catholic School (grade A minus), Apostolic Academy (grade unavailable), Forsyth Child Development Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Grandview Plaza (grade B+), Junction City (grade B), Lyon Township (grade A minus)

Nicholas Warren // Shutterstock

#7. Riley County, Kansas

– Population: 72,602

– Median home value: $211,500 (45% own)

– Median rent: $968 (55% own)

– Median household income: $53,296

– Top public schools: Manhattan High School (grade A), Riley County Grade School (grade A minus), Susan B. Anthony Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Manhattan Catholic School (grade unavailable), Kansas State University Center for Child Development (grade unavailable), Creche – Grand Mere Village (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Manhattan (grade A+), Wildcat Township (grade A+), Ogden Township (grade A minus)

Canva

#6. Leavenworth County, Kansas

– Population: 81,601

– Median home value: $207,500 (66% own)

– Median rent: $998 (34% own)

– Median household income: $80,853

– Top public schools: Patton Junior High School (grade A), Eisenhower Elementary School (grade A), Bradley Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Xavier Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. Paul Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Genesis Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lansing (grade A), Leavenworth (grade B+), Basehor (grade B+)

Canva

#5. Pottawatomie County, Kansas

– Population: 25,082

– Median home value: $188,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $942 (21% own)

– Median household income: $76,089

– Top public schools: McCormick Elementary School (grade A minus), St. George Elementary School (grade A minus), Rock Creek Junior/Senior High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Flint Hills Christian School (grade A minus), Hope Lutheran Early Learning Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: St. Marys (grade A minus), Wamego (grade B+), Blue Township (grade A)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Sedgwick County, Kansas

– Population: 520,467

– Median home value: $153,600 (62% own)

– Median rent: $875 (38% own)

– Median household income: $60,593

– Top public schools: Wheatland Elementary School (grade A), Northeast Magnet High School (grade A), Wichita High School East (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Wichita Collegiate School (grade A+), The Independent School (grade A+), Classical School of Wichita (grade A)

– Top places to live: College Hill (grade A+), Country Overlook (grade A), Forest Hills (grade A)

Canva

#3. Douglas County, Kansas

– Population: 118,690

– Median home value: $224,200 (50% own)

– Median rent: $991 (50% own)

– Median household income: $62,594

– Top public schools: Lawrence Free State High School (grade A), Langston Hughes Elementary School (grade A), Southwest Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Bishop Seabury Academy (grade A+), Veritas Christian School (grade B+), St. John Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lawrence (grade A+), Baldwin City (grade A), Eudora (grade B+)

Canva

#2. Shawnee County, Kansas

– Population: 179,053

– Median home value: $140,100 (67% own)

– Median rent: $879 (33% own)

– Median household income: $59,848

– Top public schools: Jay Shideler Elementary School (grade A), Washburn Rural High School (grade A), Wanamaker Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Hayden Catholic High School (grade A minus), Cair Paravel Latin School (grade A minus), Heritage Christian School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Topeka (grade B+), Mission Township (grade A), Auburn Township (grade A)

Canva

#1. Johnson County, Kansas

– Population: 605,154

– Median home value: $294,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,201 (31% own)

– Median household income: $96,059

– Top public schools: Blue Valley North High School (grade A+), Blue Valley High School (grade A+), Blue Valley West High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy (grade A+), Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (grade A), St. James Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Oak Park (grade A+), Pinehurst Estates (grade A+), Regency Park (grade A+)