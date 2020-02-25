Bill requires police training for missing and murdered indigenous people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas lawmaker is fighting for indigenous people and getting strong support from her colleagues.

Representative Ponka-We Victors, (D) Wichita, is the only Native American serving in the Kansas House or Senate. She introduced a bill that would require the Attorney General to coordinate trainings for law enforcement agencies on missing and murdered indigenous people.

According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, nearly 5,000 Native American women are missing in the United States. Representative Victors says more needs to be done to stop the numbers from rising further.

“I really appreciate that now, working with the Attorney General’s office, this is gonna help alarm our law enforcement that this is an issue and it’s a problem,” said Victors.

Victors says it’s not just indigenous people on Native American reservations that are going missing, it’s men, women and children from areas outside of reservations as well.

The bill passed a preliminary vote on the House floor on Tuesday.