TOPEKA (KSNT) — Local bakeries are feeling the weight of rising egg prices. First, it was surviving the pandemic, then it was battling high butter costs in November. Now, the price of eggs is just the icing on the cake.

Jodi Scott, the owner of downtown Topeka’s Shana Cake, said she’s currently paying almost quadruple for eggs compared to this time last year. However, the growing cost of eggs isn’t just about inflation. Avian flu is wiping out birds across the entire country, which is limiting supply and driving up prices.

Shana Cake is an allergy-friendly bakery, meaning many of its sweet treats are free of common allergens like gluten and nuts. Scott said the vast majority of those goodies still include eggs, so the bakery has had to adjust its routine as of late.

“We just have the fresh-baked case on Friday and Saturday through the slow month of January to try to reduce,” Scott said. “You never want waste, but especially when prices are at an all-time high, you really have to look at waste to reduce waste to keep costs down.”

Costly ingredients are coming at an inconvenient time for Shana Cake, as Scott said new years resolutions tend to slow down traffic at the beginning of the year. This is the first time Shana Cake has had to adjust it’s fresh-baked selection. The bakery has absorbed price fluctuations up to this point, but Scott said she’ll likely have to raise cupcake prices in the next few weeks.

Keeping customers’ needs in mind is important, but she also wants to keep the shop afloat.