Bird Hunters United raise thousands to fight veteran suicide

MERIDAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The loss of a friend is motivating a local hunting group to fight veteran suicide.

Competitors with Bird Hunters United ventured into the wilderness with their trusty companions. In the open flushing event, competitors have 15 minutes to try and find three birds that are hidden in the field, which could be as big as 10 acres.

Either the dog can catch it, or it will spook the bird in the air to be shot. The challenge takes a lot of skill from the shooter and dog together.

“It’s my first tournament since April so the dogs are getting it figured out,” said competitor Brady Faggard. “I had a decent run with one of my amateur dogs.”

Bird Hunters United put on the event after a friend in the group died from suicide last week. They decided to turn the event into a fundraiser for Mission 22 to help fight against veterans committing suicide.

“It’s important for our vets,” said Mark Ferrell, owner of Bird Hunters United. “It’s important to our guys that make this available for us too. Without those guys serving and doing the things that they do, we wouldn’t be able to be out here. You know freedom doesn’t come free.”

Ferrell said more than 50 people came out to show their support, and together they raised around $4,500.

