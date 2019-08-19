Blistering heat returns for Tuesday

A HEAT ADVISORY from 12pm to 9pm Tuesday, August 20th.

What We’re Tracking:

Clear skies tonight

Even hotter tomorrow

Storms become likely Tuesday into Wednesday

We’ll continue to stay dry as we head into the overnight hours staying away from the showers and storms as temperatures struggle to cool down into the middle to upper 70s for our Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks to be another hot and muggy day with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s with dew points in the middle to upper 70s. That will cause heat index values to be well above 100°, if not exceeding 110°.

Tuesday night into Wednesday is when our next best chance of rain looks to be ahead of a front. That could cause some showers and storms to continue to move throughout the day on Wednesday as well. Once the rain moves through, cooler temperatures will be on the way, the humidity will back off, and overall it will feel a lot better compared to the start of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

