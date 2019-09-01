Block party raising money for Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Community support for the Topeka Rescue Mission isn’t stopping, as a group of people held a block party in Boswell Park Saturday, raising money for the shelter.

Organizers said this time, it’s their mission to help save lives.

After hearing the shelter was having financial troubles, Leana Locke took matters into her hands, organizing the block party.

“It stressed me out a little bit,” Leana said. “I have a lot of people that I know that have been to the mission. It helped save their lives. Keep them off the streets. So it meant a lot to me to come out here and do something for them.”

To raise money for the shelter, there was food, raffle tickets and even T-shirts made by Leana.

“I wasn’t expecting other people to step up,” Leana said. “But to see that just motivated me more to get this going and make it happen.”

Showing Topeakans can work as one when it comes time to helping their own.

“You guys hear the stories about how we’re not together,” event organizer Shacore Nelson said. “And there’s no connectivity. And that’s all we really want, is connectivity. So I feel like this was a perfect place to start getting connected and making sure we’re coming in and supporting the actual real causes and issues here.”

Not only is the block party helping keep the mission going, but it’s also helping the people who work there.

“Just to know that there are people out here who are wanting to stand with us,” said Barry Feaker, executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission. “It not only helps us who work there, but it helps the people who come to the mission. So that we can share those kinds of testimonies with them as well. It’s really about changing lives.”

There have been more fundraisers happening around Topeka for the shelter, including a group of kids walking dogs and mowing lawns. Giving the money they made to the Topeka Rescue Mission.