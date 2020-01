WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Ben Gardner tweeted that lanes are opening back up, but traffic is slow going.

Earlier in the morning, troopers shut down both east and westbound lanes of I-70 in Wabaunsee County near milemarkers 320 to 323.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted that K-18 is also closed at the Riley and Geary county line from a multiple-vehicle crash.

Trooper Ben with KHP says multiple cars slid off the road due to ice and winter weather conditions.