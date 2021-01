TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police in Topeka responded Tuesday night to a Topeka Sonic after reports of a shooting. The restaurant is located at U.S. Highway 24 and Rochester Road.

Officers on the scene said two people have minor injuries. One person has been taken to the hospital.

Police said it’s unknown if the people involved were employees of the Sonic restaurant or not.

Emergency workers tell KSNT News they are trying to determine where the shooting occurred and what led to it.