Breezy and cloudy but warmer for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Milder, more clouds Thursday

Sunny and warmer weather ahead

Another cool down midweek

After a few light snow showers this morning, clouds built in across this area with light southerly breezes. This allowed temperatures to stay a little bit warmer in the low to mid 20s although wind chill values feel more like 10s.

We should rebound this afternoon with temperatures to be just a bit warmer despite a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will peak out in the middle 40s with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. This may make it feel like the mid 30s throughout the day.

A minor setback to close out the week as we dip back into the lower 40s on Friday. Luckily, the cloud cover should clear out and we’ll see a lot more sunshine to wrap up the week.

We’ll wrap up the month of January with milder weather over the weekend and into early next week. Highs for Saturday will soar into the middle to upper 50s with lower 50s by Sunday. Tailgating for the Chiefs game will be near perfect football conditions with upper 30s in the morning and near 50° for kick-off. Only light jackets should be needed to cheer on the Chiefs as they take on the Bengals!

Even warmer weather moves in for the start of next week as we hold on to dry conditions. Monday we could be 20° above average with highs topping out in the lower 60s. Tuesday will drop into the lower 50s although still mild for this time of year. However, we’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and possibly some wintry weather for the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez