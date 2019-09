Friday was a beautiful day, and because it didn't stay in the 70s I had to give it a score of 9.5 instead of a perfect 10. Saturday began in spectacular fashion, but it got very warm through the afternoon with upper 80s. We wrapped up the weekend on a windy and hot note.

Rain chances are essentially non-existent for about 72 hours. There is plenty of moisture, however, there is no lifting mechanism besides daytime heating and that won't be enough in this case.