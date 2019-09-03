Brown Co. Sheriff warns of utility scam

BROWN CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Brown County Sheriff John Merchant warned the public on Tuesday about a scam that has been circulating the area recently.

Merchant said in a press release “I have been made aware of another scam that is circulating our area. County residents have been contacted by phone, and callers are telling them that their utility bill is overdue and unless immediate payment is made through credit card, their service will be immediately shut off.”

He said residents reported the threat had been made on water, gas, and electric services countywide.

The caller tries to scare people into paying by telling them it is against the law to live in a property without utility service and they will report them to the authorities.

Merchant said he would like to make everyone aware that this is not how utility companies operate.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, notify your utility company and local law enforcement at once.