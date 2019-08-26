Brown v. Board, Girl Scouts partner for new G.I.R.L. event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Girl Scouts and the Brown v. Board of Education are showing girls can do anything they put their minds to.

On Sunday, girls interested in being a Girl Scout got hands-on learning about what the program means, through a new program called G.I.R.L. It teaches them to be go-getters, innovators, risk-takers and leaders. Showing people the Girl Scouts are more than just cookies.

“We are teaching girls to stand up for themselves and be advocates for social justice,” said Monice Crawford with the Northeast Kansas/Northwest Missouri Girl Scouts. “And the things that are true and dear to their heart. What we do is, we groom leaders of tomorrow. Not only tomorrow, but our girls are leaders of today.”

“It is visiting a national park,” said Joan Wilson with Brown v. Board. “It’s cleaning up a trail. It’s also participating in a button making activities and remembering our seniors and sending them a gift. Sending them a word to say we remember you.”

The event also took time to remember the 400th anniversary of Africans landing in America. To honor that, people rang a bell for four minutes.

If you missed today’s scouting event, click here to learn more about getting your daughter signed up.