Buffalo Grille, new BBQ restaurant now open in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A new barbecue restaurant has officially opened its doors in Capital City. Buffalo Grille is located at 5900 S. Topeka Blvd. in the building formerly known as “Amigos” Topeka Mexican Restaurant.

It opened on November 1 but has already been swamped with business. The owner said they offer a wide variety of menu items and are excited about the future.

“Our specialties are barbecue, pasta, steaks, hamburgers, and sandwiches,” Eric Alcantara, the owner, said.

He also said they have received a lot of feedback from customers in past week since opening.

“They are liking everything,” Alcantara said. “They said the food tastes good. Our ribs, the barbecue is good and they like it.”

The restaurant is currently open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.