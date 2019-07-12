Building heat and increasing humidity with no rain in sight

The wind shifted and dew points dropped with the frontal passage Wednesday. Much drier air gradually entered northeast Kansas, and not only was it pretty Thursday but it was certainly more comfortable with our driest air in quite some time. It almost felt like spring instead of mid summer.

Dew points lowered from mid 70s to the 57-62 range over a 24 hour period which made it feel so much better. Highs only reached the mid 80s in most spots yesterday.

We continue the trend of clear night and sunny days, and even though it will start to heat up it shouldn’t be terribly humid until early next week. Sunny and very warm this afternoon as we enter the official Dog Days of summer.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 88-91

Wind: SE 5-15

Temperatures will keep climbing for a prolonged period as a massive high pressure zone builds. Precipitation chances will stay very low so this may be the start of a long dry spell.

Highs this weekend should be in the mid 90s and expect heat index values of 101-105 for many days next week. It will be a huge bubble of hazy, lazy weather. The most noticeable change might be partly cloudy conditions by Tuesday as remnants of a tropical system will be to our east. You will want to water plants, lawns and gardens before too long.

You need to drink plenty of water and use plenty of sunscreen this weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

