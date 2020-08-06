Bystander killed after west Topeka shooting, scene blocks part of Gage Boulevard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman was killed by a stray bullet outside of her Topeka home during a shooting late Wednesday night. Police have parts of Southwest Gage Boulevard blocked in both directions as of Thursday morning.

Police went to the 1100 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of gunshots, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police blocked off Gage Boulevard from the Valero gas station to the McDonald’s at 12th and Gage, but the intersection remains open. Topeka Police say traffic could be stalled until midday.

Topeka Police say the woman was not connected to the shooting but was an innocent bystander. This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available.