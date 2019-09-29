Bystander sent to hospital after being hit by gunfire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– One man is in the hospital after being hit by gunfire near 19th and Indiana Ave. in Topeka.

Witnesses told Topeka Police that two cars were driving southbound on SE Indiana Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Then one of the cars started shooting at the other.

A bystander male who was east of Indiana Ave. was hit by a fragment of the bullet coming from one of the cars. He was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for the people involved in the shooting. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.