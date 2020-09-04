Campaign to stop drunk driving in full gear for Topeka this Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This Labor Day the Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department will participate in the “You Drink, You Lose” campaign.

It began Thursday, Aug. 20 and will run through Monday, Sept. 7.

The Topeka Police Department will join other local and state law enforcement agencies across Kansas in a concentrated effort to remove drunk and impaired drivers from the state’s highways.

The ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose,’ campaign is facilitated by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“I would like to remind everyone to look out for others as you travel,” Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “Safety is everyone’s responsibility. We all have a role to play in making our roads as safe as possible.”

KDOT is encouraging anyone who is impaired to text a sober friend, call a cab, use a ride share service, but don’t get behind the wheel.

Those who drive impaired can expect the average DUI costs to exceed $10,000 with legal fees, court fines and higher insurance rates, along with jail time, DUI classes, ignition interlock fees and license suspensions.

According to KDOT, in 2018 one person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes in the United States. Fifty-six people died from alcohol-related crashes in 2018.

Drivers can assist law enforcement by reporting suspicious driving to authorities, even outside of this campaign.

The campaign is supported by a grant from KDOT.